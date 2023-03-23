wrestling / News
Ric Flair Doesn’t Believe Vince McMahon Has Any Desire to Sell WWE
March 23, 2023 | Posted by
– During this week’s edition of his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair explained why he doesn’t think Vince McMahon will end up selling WWE. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I don’t think Vince McMahon as long as he’s alive will ever [sell], just my opinion. I don’t know anything, I heard a number, I heard he may have priced it out the box, I don’t think he has any desire. I think he’ll live and die with it. If it’s what makes him happy, he’s certainly worked hard enough to be in any position he wants to be in. I don’t want somebody else feelings to get hurt but I take it Vince’s worked hard enough to do anything he wants to do in terms of management of the company.”
