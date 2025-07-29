wrestling / News

Ric Flair Doesn’t Think Goldberg Needed to Work His WWE Retirement Match

July 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on Goldberg wrestling his retirement match in WWE earlier this month at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he lost to Goldberg. Flair expressed his sentiment that Goldberg didn’t need to do it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)

“I did (watch the match). [On if he liked it] No, not really… Bill’s got enough money. I don’t think he needed to do that. There’s nothing wrong with it. I hold Bill in a high esteem because you have no idea how much he’s been ridiculed just from jealousy, you know what I mean? And I’m glad he had it. I know he wanted his son to see it. The son’s playing football in Colorado and all that. I just hate to see anybody — when you can’t give your best, you know what I mean? I was lucky with Shawn (Michaels).”

The match saw Gunther beat Goldberg via submission to retain his title. Goldberg later drew controversy for his post-match comments on The Ariel Helwani Show regarding his disappointment for how it turned out.

