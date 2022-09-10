Ric Flair On Drew McIntyre Losing At WWE Clash At The Castle, Potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock Match

On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed Drew McIntyre losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, Reigns potentially facing The Rock, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Ric Flair on Drew McIntyre losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle and Reigns potentially facing The Rock: “It’s not that Drew didn’t deserve to win but if you’re gonna get eventually – if that’s the plan [Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39], which we all hope it is and I’m sure the company hopes it is. I’m assuming the company – never hope or assume anything – but if the plan is The Rock and Roman, I just think the words ‘Heavyweight Championship’ are very important in that match. And I think taking the belt off Roman and taking nothing away from Drew because Drew could very easily carry it and be a good champion as well. But the big match for the company, maybe one of the biggest of all time, obviously is Rock, if he elects to do that, and Roman. So the way they did it, it didn’t hurt Drew at all. And Drew, he’s always gonna be great.”

On Dominik Mysterio turning on Rey Mysterio: “He looked good. I loved it. He pulled it off, and it looked great. I like that they have the faction together. [Dominik] fits really well in that faction, so good for him. It’ll [allow] him to get out from under his dad and what a great relationship they have. What a way to get him out on his own and let him do his own thing. He doesn’t always want to be Rey’s son, he wants to be Dominik Mysterio. I really enjoyed it.”

