Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, John Cena, More React to Cody Rhodes Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40 Night Two

Following Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title to cap off a wild WrestleMania 40 Night Two main event, the wrestling world reacted.

The reactions of Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Ric Flair, Logan Paul, John Cena, Vince Russo, and others are below.

I love you brother!

Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!! — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 8, 2024

It's everything you ever want…it's everything you ever need, and it's here right in front of you. This is where you want to be ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sLdFPnKQo6 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 8, 2024

Congrats @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns For Providing One Of The Most Athletic And Believable Main Events That I’ve Seen In A Long Time. I Hate The Interference, But It All Played Out In Your Favor And It Made The Show More Enjoyable To Watch. I Respect You Both. Thankful To Know… pic.twitter.com/wkYrYQWPfm — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 8, 2024

Absolutely unbelievable main event tonight. Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns have etched Wrestlemania 40 in history. The WWE has entered the greatest era and I can’t believe I get to be a part of it #PaulLevesqueEra — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 8, 2024

Grateful to spend time with the #WWE Universe & be a part of #WrestleMania! Congratulations to @CodyRhodes on a history making achievement! And the best part of it all… the @WWE story NEVER ENDS!!!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2024

Bro—-I may be bitter, but that was PHENOMENAL!!! Congrats yo @TripleH @CodyRhodes and everybody involved. Great, great job. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) April 8, 2024

Inspired. So happy for you and your family @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 8, 2024

CODY — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 8, 2024

Wrestling. ❤️ — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 8, 2024

And that’s how it’s done. 👊🏽 Much love and respect.

Thank you for what you’ve done for me. #AmericanNightmare — Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) April 8, 2024

Damn. Hell of a story. — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) April 8, 2024