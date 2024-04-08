wrestling / News

Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, John Cena, More React to Cody Rhodes Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40 Night Two

April 8, 2024
Image Credit: WWE

Following Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title to cap off a wild WrestleMania 40 Night Two main event, the wrestling world reacted.

The reactions of Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Ric Flair, Logan Paul, John Cena, Vince Russo, and others are below.

Cody Rhodes, Ashish

