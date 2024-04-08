wrestling / News
Ric Flair, Dustin Rhodes, John Cena, More React to Cody Rhodes Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40 Night Two
Following Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title to cap off a wild WrestleMania 40 Night Two main event, the wrestling world reacted.
The reactions of Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Ric Flair, Logan Paul, John Cena, Vince Russo, and others are below.
I love you brother!
Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!!
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) April 8, 2024
It's everything you ever want…it's everything you ever need, and it's here right in front of you. This is where you want to be ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sLdFPnKQo6
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) April 8, 2024
Congrats @CodyRhodes & @WWERomanReigns For Providing One Of The Most Athletic And Believable Main Events That I’ve Seen In A Long Time. I Hate The Interference, But It All Played Out In Your Favor And It Made The Show More Enjoyable To Watch. I Respect You Both. Thankful To Know… pic.twitter.com/wkYrYQWPfm
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 8, 2024
Absolutely unbelievable main event tonight. Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns have etched Wrestlemania 40 in history.
The WWE has entered the greatest era and I can’t believe I get to be a part of it #PaulLevesqueEra
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 8, 2024
Grateful to spend time with the #WWE Universe & be a part of #WrestleMania! Congratulations to @CodyRhodes on a history making achievement!
And the best part of it all… the @WWE story NEVER ENDS!!!!
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2024
Bro—-I may be bitter, but that was PHENOMENAL!!! Congrats yo @TripleH @CodyRhodes and everybody involved. Great, great job.
— Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) April 8, 2024
Inspired. So happy for you and your family @CodyRhodes #WrestleMania
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 8, 2024
CODY
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 8, 2024
Man… wrestling is so awesome. Congratulations @CodyRhodes! It’s been a LONG time coming!#wwe #WrestleMania
— Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) April 8, 2024
Wrestling. ❤️
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) April 8, 2024
Forever, my favorite story. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/uNFqg3AcCl
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) April 8, 2024
And that’s how it’s done. 👊🏽
Much love and respect.
Thank you for what you’ve done for me. #AmericanNightmare
— Mike SANTANA🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) April 8, 2024
Damn. Hell of a story.
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) April 8, 2024
What can you say? #WrestleMANia
— Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Triple H May Have Given Away Clue for WrestleMania 40 Night Two Main Event
- Possible Spoiler on Name Backstage Tonight at WrestleMania 40 Night Two
- Personal Trainer for Vince McMahon Comments on McMahon Missing His First WrestleMania
- The Rock Details The Original Plan for Him vs. Roman Reigns, Listening to Fans & Pivoting, Teases Surprises for WrestleMania 40 Night Two