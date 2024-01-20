Ric Flair on Dusty Rhodes Influencing Him the Most

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke about how late fellow WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes influenced him when he was breaking into the business. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ric Flair on how Dusty Rhodes influenced him: “The guy that influenced me the most when I was breaking in? Dusty Rhodes. I can answer without even thinking. I fell in love with The Dream. I wanted to be his brother, I wanted to be ‘Ramblin’ Ricky Rhodes.'”

On taking Rhodes and Dick Murdoch to the airport: “I was such a mark for Rhodes and Murdoch, right, so they told me one time ‘Listen, we’re gonna be on Johnny Carson tonight, take us to the airport. But don’t tell anybody!’ So, I took ’em to the airport and I went home and told my wife.”

ON seeing them on Johnny Carson: “I loved them both. I watched that damn Johnny Carson for an hour and a half, that’s what kind of a mark I was for them.”