Ric Flair Praises Dusty Rhodes As One of Wrestling’s Most Innovative People

Ric Flair had a long history with Dusty Rhodes, and he recently touched on the late Hall of Famer’s legacy. Flair was a guest on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rhodes’ legacy: “Great guy. He was so lovable. … [Dusty was] one of the most innovative, right there tied with Vince [McMahon].”

On his history with Dusty: “You know, I wrestled him probably a thousand hours, broadway. He could wrestle for an hour. … He was in good condition. It’s hard to wrestle for an hour.”