wrestling / News
Ric Flair Praises Dusty Rhodes As One of Wrestling’s Most Innovative People
August 8, 2023 | Posted by
Ric Flair had a long history with Dusty Rhodes, and he recently touched on the late Hall of Famer’s legacy. Flair was a guest on Theo Von’s This Past Weekend and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On Rhodes’ legacy: “Great guy. He was so lovable. … [Dusty was] one of the most innovative, right there tied with Vince [McMahon].”
On his history with Dusty: “You know, I wrestled him probably a thousand hours, broadway. He could wrestle for an hour. … He was in good condition. It’s hard to wrestle for an hour.”
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Davey Boy Smith Joining WCW After WWE Release, Where Bobby Heenan Ranks Among Managers
- Eric Bischoff On The Elite Re-Signing With AEW, If It Hurts Their Legacy That They Didn’t Work in WWE
- Kevin Owens Says There Was No Doubt Sami Zayn And The Usos Deserved A WrestleMania Headliner Match
- Charlotte Flair in a Two-Piece Pink Dress, Maryse, Chelsea Green Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos