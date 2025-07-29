Ric Flair Says He’s ‘Embarrassed’ For Tiffany Stratton Over April Segment With Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair had thoughts about Tiffany Stratton’s headline-grabbing segment with Charlotte Flair in the build to WrestleMania 41. As you recall, Stratton and Flair took personal shots at each other on the April 4th Smackdown segment, including Stratton bringing up Flair’s divorces by saying she is “0-3″ in that respect. Flair responded by saying Stratton’s real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs. Ric was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about the segment, specifically what Stratton said.

“You know what? I’m embarrassed for her,” Ric said (per Fightful). “I’m not gonna say anymore because I don’t want it to affect anything but, that was the cheapest s(*t I’ve ever heard in my life.”

When the notion of its being a work was brought up, Ric said, “Well, whatever it was, it was hurtful. If it was a shoot, that’s even worse, because that’s nothing to joke about.”

Stratton ultimately retained the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 against Charlotte.