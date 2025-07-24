Ric Flair Gets Emotional Discussing The Passing of Hulk Hogan

As previously reported, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with TMZ (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair got emotional discussing the death of his friend and stressed that they were never enemies in real life. Flair and Hogan were constant rivals onscreen, particularly in WCW.

Flair said: “People tried to portray us as enemies, but we were actually very close friends. We kept up with each other on a regular basis. I just talked to Jimmy Hart yesterday, and he was fine. To have this happen is just horrible. We were always friends. I’d probably be remiss to say that I was jealous of him, because he was making so much more money than me, it had nothing to do with him. But I never had beef with him, never, I loved him. Everywhere we went, we drew money. We had a connection and ever since then, … I’ve kept up with him, I’ve been out to his bar to do karaoke. Everyone wants to take a shot at Hulk, but he doesn’t deserve it, everyone makes mistakes.”