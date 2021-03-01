Ric Flair Enjoyed Charlotte Flair’s Promo On Last Week’s RAW: ‘She Said What She Felt’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ric Flair spoke about Charlotte Flair’s promo to him on last week’s episode of RAW and noted that she was saying what she actually felt. Here are highlights:

On getting heat for being around: “Yeah, just fabulous guys. Randy and Dave coming in so young, and I see Randy all the time now. That was 21 years ago. Is that not amazing? How fun is that? We called his dad the other day together. This is another thing that puts heat on you. Number one, to still be on TV, that’s heat, and then to be the father of the greatest female wrestler of all time, that’s really heat. Not from Bob Orton or Randy but I’m talking about guys from my era if they have children or are in similar situations,. But she demonstrated again last night how great she is. She doesn’t need my help. I just want to hang around.”

On Charlotte’s promo: “She said what she felt, and that’s what made it real. Think about it, how many people have their 72 year old or 71 year old father hanging around all the time? Nobody. I left home when I was 15 and never reported back in. It’s great. God, I’m so proud of her.”

On the stigma Charlotte faces as being his daughter: “It’s incredible. Here’s my problem and it probably isn’t a fair statement, but it’s the way I feel, boys are boys. Your son wants to get in the business. That’s fine. It’s a guy. Your daughter, you’re always going to be sensitive to what goes down. When it’s a guy, you can expect them to be able to handle it because if this is what you’re going to do, I can’t control it. Well if it is a girl, your daughter, and then you you see all these different people putting up obstacles that aren’t real saying that I made it easy. She’s Ric Flair’s daughter. It’s a real life scenario. What transpired last night (from this week’s RAW) is really the way it is, and that’s because they keep having me be on TV. If I wasn’t here, I’d be forgotten. Nothing was easy for her. It made it harder. Being my daughter made it harder for her. People are jealous. It’s just simple. It’s human nature. They’re jealous. They don’t want to see her succeed. I knew that she could do it if she wanted to do it. How many families do two people emerge to the level of success that we have? It’s me with her all the time. Everybody looks at that as being the rub. It ain’t a rub. I’m getting the rub from her now, but people don’t see it like that, and it’s like, ‘God, how do I ever get away from this?’ Regardless of the fact that she’s ten times better than I was ever in a ring. It’s still that stigma. Someday she’ll look back on it and say, ‘God what a great time,’ but I feel the pain because I’m sensitive. I’m her dad, and I want everything to be perfect. And I want her to go home at the end of the night and just relax. To even see her during the day working with the other girls on the construction of whatever they’re doing or rehearsing, she is so intense and is not going to ever be satisfied unless the result is absolutely perfect. And that is one of the reasons she’s so good at what she does. The other is that she is so gifted and such a great athlete, but she takes it all, and you could tell in the ring. She just wants to be great. She doesn’t have to prove anything to anybody anymore, but every night for her is a different challenge, which is one of the reasons she’s so damn good at it.”