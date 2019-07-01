Ric Flair Discusses Eric Bischoff’s New WWE Job

Ric Flair discussed Eric Bischoff being hired by WWE as the Executive Director of Smackdown on the WINCLY Podcast, saying he believes Bischoff will do a good job. Flair and Bischoff, of course, have a long history going back to the days of WCW.

“I think he’ll do good,” Flair said. “He’ll do as good as anybody else. Eric is gonna work with 10 other people. He’s gonna have the job that I had on the booking committee [in WCW] where there were 5-6 guys every time. But if someone didn’t like something, it was my fault. How is it my fault? It’s my fault that I’m Ric Flair.”

He went on to say that Bischoff loves the business.

“He’s gonna be the guy who’ll have to talk to five other guys and work things out,” Flair said. “But he’s got a work ethic and he loves this business. He’ll be as productive as anybody could be there. They’ve got to line up the talent and look at where they are. Then they’ll have to start from scratch or take what they have and mold it.”