Ric Flair Evaluates MJF, Sees More of Himself in MJF Than Roddy Piper

– During a recent edition of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed AEW star MJF and comparisons to late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper. Flair said he actually sees more of himself in MJF and not really Roddy Piper. While Flair thinks MJF should stay with AEW and Tony Khan as long as he can, he says he could see MJF as a top star in AEW or WWE. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show:

Ric Flair on MJF: “Roddy Piper? No, not really. I don’t see that. Roddy was like boom, boom, boom, really quick. I just spoke to his daughter last night by the way, so I’m catching up with them. But I don’t see much of Roddy in him. I see more of me than Roddy. I mean, I’m not taking away from Roddy. I’m just saying who I see more in him. Roddy didn’t brag about his clothes and stuff like that. This kid is — which makes him different, he’s talking about the material things or implies that he has material things that other people don’t have, and that really pisses people off; especially when it’s the truth.”

Flair on MJF not breaking character: “Absolutely, especially if he wants to be a little Nature Boy. *laughs* [Mark Madden on how much trouble Flair would’ve gotten if there was social media back in the old days.] Why do you people keep bringing that up? What makes you think I did something wrong in the old days? Just a hunch? have you ever been out with me? *Laughs* Wooo! Merry Christmas! If I saw that kid signing autographs out in the parking lot, I’d never talk to him again. He’s so damn good at what he’s doing, and it really catches my attention, but I’ve seen so many guys in the business go out and be a heel on TV and then they’re out in the parking lot signing autographs. Instead of running to the bar at 100 miles an hour, they want to make sure nobody tweets about what an asshole they are by signing all those autographs like a dumbass. What heel signs an autograph?”

Flair on MJF’s heel work: “I think it’s very good. He works like a heel, and when he gets on top of the guy, which is the important thing, he stays on ’em. He knows when to back up. He knows when to air the crowd. By air it, I mean he gives it a chance to breathe before he attacks again. That’s a key thing that a lot of guys don’t understand. When you got a guy down and you have him down, a referee’s going to break it up. Just back up, just don’t turn your back on the guy. Back up five feet. Give the audience a chance to breathe, and get your breath yourself, rather than go in there and blow yourself up trying to beat the guy up. One good punch, two punches, three look ten times better than 20 of these. But I’ve been saying that for how many years to these kids? 20 **** punches can kill one good one. Does that make sense?”

On where MJF goes from here: “Yes, I think it goes anywhere he wants to go. I hope he has a good business manager, a good agent. Not some dumb son of a bitch like I’ve had in the past. Somebody knows what they’re doing and is honest.”

Flair on where MJF should go in 2024: “Oh definitely. You just asked me a question. I said, he’s good enough to be good in either company. That’s all I meant. If I were him, I’m not suggesting he go anywhere, I would stay with Tony [Khan] as long as I could. If Tony was paying me, and I’m sure Tony sees a lot in him, or he wouldn’t be in a position he’s in. The thing about him, he’s just gonna get better. And hopefully, he stays injury-free.”

If using the above quotes, please credit Wooooo Nation Uncensored, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.