Ric Flair Explains Why He Never Fought Hulk Hogan At Wrestlemania

During the Legends of the Ring event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, Ric Flair spoke about why a match between himself and Hulk Hogan never happened at a Wrestlemania event.

He said: “I had no idea I was going to win the Rumble, I just came in and I was 40 years old and this was 1991. People had waited for it so long that I think they said we’re not waiting until WrestleMania. Let’s put these guys together because nothing else was working at the time. We actually started on the West Coast and sold out everything and in all honesty Turner did not have the audience or the viewership in the West Coast that they had in the Midwest. So they knew me but not that well. So we went to Oakland, LA, Phoenix, San Diego and back on the road I landed in New York, Bobby Hennan quit then we did the Garden and we didn’t see each other.”