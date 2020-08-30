wrestling / News
Ric Flair Reveals His Pick For Favorite WrestleMania Match, Gives Marriage Advice To NFL Star George Kittle
In a recent radio interview with The Morning Show on 95.7 The Game, Ric Flair responded to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle’s question regarding his favorite WrestleMania match. Flair also gave the NFL star marriage advice. You can read Flair’s comments below.
On his favorite WrestleMania match: “My favorite match personally at WrestleMania was when I wrestled Shawn Michaels when I retired. That was 80,000 people, and it just had that kind of a farewell and you’re wrestling the guy that is the greatest performer in the ring ever in Shawn. It was a tremendous experience for me. That was the same card that Big Show and Floyd Mayweather, John Legend sang the anthem, and Kim Kardashian was there. It was loaded. It was a great night for me and a great night for wrestling.”
On Flair’s marriage advice for Kittle: “Stay married. That $15 million could go real fast if you get divorced. Trust me, I know a lot about marriage.”
