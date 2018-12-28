wrestling / News
Ric Flair Featured in Ron Funches’ New Comedy Central Special
December 28, 2018 | Posted by
Ric Flair will be featured in Ron Funches’ new Comedy Central special Giggle Fit. The special airs on January 4th at 11 PM on the network. As you can see in the post below from Funches, the introduction video features Flair.
Funches is an outspoken professional wrestling fan who referenced the industry multiple times during his appearances on the now-defunct @midnight, among other places.
If you’re still on the fence on watching #GiggleFit here’s the opening. Featuring legend and my personal friend @RicFlairNatrBoy @ComedyCentral Jan 4th. 11pm.
Give ya boy a rt. pic.twitter.com/8lFDJ4jchi
— Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) December 28, 2018