Ric Flair on Finding Camaraderie Again in AEW

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show, and he discussed signing with AEW and enjoying gettin ga sense of camaraderi again in wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ric Flair on enjoying the camaraderie in wrestling: “I’ve found it again here. The day I walked in here, it’s the camaraderie. I just love being with the guys. It’s almost like a disease with me. I just like being with the guys and I like going on in front of a live audience. I’m right back in the same business where you just want to know the rating. You want to know what your quarter-hour did. It’s back in the race.”

On looking at his ratings numbers the next day: “So at five o’clock, you know, whatever day that I’m on, the next day, like I’ve been doing my whole life, five o’clock, I am looking for the rating and, ‘what did my quarter hour do?’ It’s competition.”

As noted, Ric Flair recently signed a multi-year contract with AEW.