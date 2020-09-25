wrestling / News
Ric Flair Reveals First Look At New Adidas Shoes
September 25, 2020 | Posted by
As reported last year, Ric Flair has signed an apparel deal with Adidas. And it appears that the Nature Boy is excited about the release of a new pair of Adidas shoes.
Flair took to Instagram to hype up his version of the newest Adidas shoes inspired by Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
“Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin’ And Profilin’ With Naitch And Dame Is Even Cooler Than Being Like Mike! WOOOOO! COMING SOON!!! @damianlillard @adidas,” Flair wrote in the post.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses Why He Wanted To Change His Character For Boneyard Match With AJ Styles, His Reaction To The Match
- Multiple Wrestlers At September 9 AEW Taping Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired
- WWE News: Mystery Vignette Teases Former Champion For NXT Takeover, Johnny Gargano Attacks Damian Priest