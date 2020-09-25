Ric Flair Reveals First Look At New Adidas Shoes

As reported last year, Ric Flair has signed an apparel deal with Adidas. And it appears that the Nature Boy is excited about the release of a new pair of Adidas shoes.

Flair took to Instagram to hype up his version of the newest Adidas shoes inspired by Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

“Thank You Adidas For The Opportunity To Show The World That Stylin’ And Profilin’ With Naitch And Dame Is Even Cooler Than Being Like Mike! WOOOOO! COMING SOON!!! @damianlillard @adidas,” Flair wrote in the post.