Ric Flair Says You Will Never Find Someone Else Like Gene Okerlund, Proclaims Him as the Best In-Ring Announcer

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio and spoke about Gene Okerlund, who sadly passed away last week. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Ric Flair on his friendship with Gene Okerlund: “I’ve been reluctant to talk to a lot of people because I’m not sure if that’s appropriate yet—for me to start talking about all the fun we’ve had. Bubba’s known me forever, he knows that whatever I have done in my life, I’ve had fun. Let’s just say I’ve had more fun on strictly a social level. We contributed to each other’s health issues, let’s put it like that. But we had — God — so much fun. And not just fun, but quality time. And even when I wasn’t with Gene, if he was at a Comic Con or a signing, or whatever, we just always got together. WrestleMania, the most important thing for me, aside from the stuff with my daughter as of recent, was Wendy and I finding Gene and enjoying each other socially. Tremendous relationship, great guy.”

Flair on Okerlund being the best announcer: “It’s not even arguable as to whether or not he’s the best in-ring announcer. I don’t mean like Jim Ross at calling the matches, but if a guy didn’t have ‘it,’ or if a guy got lost, or if the crowd wasn’t reacting, Gene could save a promo. He could bring wit and humor to it, he could articulate, he was extremely intelligent and loved. If I knew I had a two minute or three minute interview, which back in the old days, we got that kind of time, I knew the show was mine. I didn’t have to wrestle if I had three minutes in the ring with Gene Okerlund to have fun with the crowd or entertain them. I just can’t say enough about him.”

Flair on how you will never find someone like Okerlund again: “It’s not a rap on anybody today, but you’re just not going to find someone like him. I just haven’t seen anybody, even if we don’t talk about the announcing or the roles people like that play enough. We used to focus on people like Gordon Solie, and Gene, and Jim Ross, and now it’s because the role doesn’t seem to be as important; And it’s not because the guys aren’t good, it’s just that they aren’t featured. Gene was a featured part of every show in my opinion.”

Flair on how entertaining Okerlund was: “He’ll always be remembered, to me, as the most entertaining guy outside of the wrestlers themselves. Ever. In the history of the business, nobody even close.”