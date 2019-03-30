wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Gets New Sponsorship Gig, WWE Honors Super Fan, Jey Uso Gets Ready For UUDD Championship Finals

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ric Flair is the new sponsor for northeast convenience store Cumberland Farms’ coffee.

– WWE has posted a video honor a fan that has been to every single Wrestlemania.

– Jey Uso is ready for the UpUpDownDown Championship finals next week:

