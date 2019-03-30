wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Gets New Sponsorship Gig, WWE Honors Super Fan, Jey Uso Gets Ready For UUDD Championship Finals
March 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Ric Flair is the new sponsor for northeast convenience store Cumberland Farms’ coffee.
– WWE has posted a video honor a fan that has been to every single Wrestlemania.
– Jey Uso is ready for the UpUpDownDown Championship finals next week:
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman (Pic)
- AIW Owner Reveals Hilarious Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle
- Latest On WrestleMania Plans for John Cena and Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Match
- WWE Attempting To Block Independent Wrestling From Tampa Area During Wrestlemania Weekend Next Year