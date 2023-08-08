Ric Flair Recalls Getting High With Mike Tyson, Thought He Died At One Point

Ric Flair is Mike Tyson’s partner in the cannabis industry, and he recently recalled smoking so much with Tyson that he thought he’d died. Flair was on the This Past Weekend podcast with Theo Von and recalled getting high with the boxing legend, who he’s partnered with for his Ric Flair Drip line of cannibis products. He noted that he went into a “cannibis coma” and believed he was dead.

“I got so high with Mike one night in the Hamptons that I went into a cannabis coma,” Flair said (per Fightful). “I actually thought I died. They brought my back to my room, and I laid there and I wasn’t aware of anything. I kept asking them to touch me, like you do when you think you’ve been hurt. People were squeezing my hand. I would be talking to them, and they wouldn’t talk back to me. I was on a delayed process.”

He continued, “I said to myself, ‘Did I die? Have I just died? I feel like I did when I was in my coma, but I can think, and I don’t think I could think in my coma.’ That’s the way I was talking to myself. All of a sudden, at three in the morning, I sat up in a blur and went, ‘I’m alive. I’m back.’ I called someone on the phone, ‘is this really you?’ That’s how screwed up I got.”

Flair has been in a medically-induced coma in the past, having been put in one during his health scare in 2017.