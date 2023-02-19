Ric Flair Gives His Picks For WWE Hall of Fame 2023

In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair gave his picks for who WWE should induct into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Flair believes that Batista and the Midnight Express (Dennis Condrey, Bobby Eaton, Stan Lane and Jim Cornette) should all go in this year.

Batista was originally meant to go in as part of the 2020 class. Flair said: “I think it’s great. As soon as they get Dave in, then we can get Evolution in.”

About the Midnight Express, Flair added: “God they were a great team, I mean really good. Jim you know would cut a great promo, it would be awesome. I’d love it.”

Jim Cornette actually recently commented on the Midnights going into the Hall and how it is bad timing. He noted that Eaton has passed away and Condrey has an artificial voice box. He also noted that Stan Lane wouldn’t care about going in and would be mad about leaving his house.