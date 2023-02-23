Ric Flair Has Made Nearly $700,000 On Cameo

Ric Flair is a hit on Cameo, revealing that he has made nearly $700,000 on the platform in the last 21 months. The WWE Hall of Famer noted on the latest episode of his To Be the Man podcast that he has made quite the profit on the service delivering customized videos for fans.

“Listen, I made $700,000 doing Cameos,” Flair said with a laugh (per Fightful). “They’re just a minute long. That’s just talking for two minutes. That is 21 months.”

Flair then showed his phone, which revealed that he’s made $669,261.71 on the service.