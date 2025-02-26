wrestling / News

Ric Flair Honors His Late Son Reid for His Birthday

February 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ric Flair WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair paid tribute to his late son, Reid, after sharing a clip from Reid’s appearance on WCW Monday Nitro from 1998, where Reid took down Eric Bischoff. Flair wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Reid! I Love You & Miss You So Much Son! I Think About You Everyday, And Make No Mistake- You Would Have Been The Man!”

Reid Flair tragically passed away in 2013 at the age of 23 years old. He would’ve been 37 years old today.

