Ric Flair Hopes The Rock & Steve Austin Will Appear at WrestleMania 39

– During an appearance on this week’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair voiced his hopes that Steve Austin and The Rock appear at WrestleMania 39 this year. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I hope [Stone Cold] Steve [Austin] and [The] Rock come by. If they don’t, you know, there comes a time in the business, as we all know, when you can’t just keep relying on Steve and Rock. Now John [Cena] is still going, but Steve’s got a whole other life. Steve’s got an empire. And The Rock’s got an empire. And they don’t need the money, they do it for the love of the business, you know what I mean? But for how long have we been hearing – six months we heard that Rock was going to wrestle Roman, and they say he’s not? And guess what, they’re still sold out with Cody [Rhodes].”

Currently Austin and The Rock are not slated to appear at the event. WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for April 1-2 at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.