Ric Flair On Why Hulk Hogan Called Him After Starrcade 1993

Ric Flair appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show this week and discussed a variety of topics, including if Hulk Hogan actually called him after his 1993 Starrcade match against Vader and called it the best match ever. Highlights of his comments are below.

On if Hogan called him after his match with Vader: “Yes. It meant a lot coming from him. It’s like I was saying, we never had any differences. The differences were, I was drugs, sex and rock and roll and he was vitamins and milk.”

On Hogan saying he could party longer than Flair: “You know what, that’s fantasy. Common.”

On Hogan saying Ric Flair would often give an Irish goodbye: “I’ve never done the Irish goodbye.”

