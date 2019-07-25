wrestling / News
Various News: Ric Flair Hypes Raleigh Con, The New Day Checks Out Sideshow Collectibles, Xavier Woods Plays Batman: The Telltale Series
July 25, 2019
– Fresh off his Raw Reunion appearance, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair released a new video promoting his GalaxyCon appearance in Raleigh, which he will be attending tomorrow. You can check out that video featuring Ric Flair below.
– The UpUpDownDown channel released a video of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston checking out the Sideshow Collectibles booth at the San Diego Comic-Con. You can check out that video below. Also at Comic-Con, Insight Editions released a video of Kofi Kingston meeting and greeting fans while signing copies of WWE: The Official Cookbook. That video is also available below.
– Also on UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods shared a new Let’s Play video for Batman: The Telltale Series. You can check out that video below.
