wrestling / News
Ric Flair Presented Ring For International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame
October 23, 2021 | Posted by
Ric Flair was presented with his ring for being part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame by IPWHF’s Seth Turner on Saturday at the Showcase of Legends event in Albany, New York.
You can see a photo of Flair with his ring below.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details on Incident Between Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair After WWE SmackDown
- Kylie Rae Releases Statement, Announces Hiatus From Wrestling
- Top Free Agent Expected To Debut This Weekend For Impact Wrestling (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Allegedly Asked Tony Khan Not To Change Booking Plans For Last Week’s AEW Rampage