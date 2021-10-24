wrestling / News

Ric Flair Presented Ring For International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame

October 23, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Ric Flair RAW

Ric Flair was presented with his ring for being part of the inaugural class for the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame by IPWHF’s Seth Turner on Saturday at the Showcase of Legends event in Albany, New York.

You can see a photo of Flair with his ring below.

Ric Flair

