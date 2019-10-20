WWE News: Ric Flair Introduces Swae Lee At Concert, Watch Smackdown In Three Minutes, More WWE 2K20 Videos

– Ric Flair recently appeared at a Swae Lee concert, where he introduced him to the audience. You can see a clip of that below.

– FOX has posted a video from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown that recaps the entire episode in three minutes.

– More WWE 2K20 videos have made their way online, including a Nikki Cross entrance, a behind-the-scenes video for the launch trailer and a new gameplay video.