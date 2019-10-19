WWE News: Ric Flair Is Headed To RAW, Six-Man Tag Match Likely For RAW, Bray Wyatt Wants Role In The Batman

– Ric Flair noted on Twitter that he is headed to Cleveland, Ohio, the site of this Monday’s episode of RAW. He wrote:

Just Got Done Starting The @ATLUTD Playoff Game And Getting Ready To Head To Cleveland, Ohio For Raw Monday Knowing That Cleveland Is Dying For The Sight Of A Real Man!

WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Z62oZx6NhE — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 19, 2019

– Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt linked to a story that Jonah Hill is no longer in talks for The Batman and suggested he should play the villain instead.

Sign me up. I got this — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 17, 2019

– On this past Monday’s episode of RAW, The Street Profits said they were going to find a mystery partner to challenge The OC to a six-man tag team match. During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that match is set for this Monday’s RAW. WWE has yet to make an official announcement.