wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Is Headed To RAW, Six-Man Tag Match Likely For RAW, Bray Wyatt Wants Role In The Batman
– Ric Flair noted on Twitter that he is headed to Cleveland, Ohio, the site of this Monday’s episode of RAW. He wrote:
Just Got Done Starting The @ATLUTD Playoff Game And Getting Ready To Head To Cleveland, Ohio For Raw Monday Knowing That Cleveland Is Dying For The Sight Of A Real Man!
WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Z62oZx6NhE
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 19, 2019
– Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt linked to a story that Jonah Hill is no longer in talks for The Batman and suggested he should play the villain instead.
Sign me up. I got this
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 17, 2019
– On this past Monday’s episode of RAW, The Street Profits said they were going to find a mystery partner to challenge The OC to a six-man tag team match. During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that match is set for this Monday’s RAW. WWE has yet to make an official announcement.
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore on Being Replaced By Vince Russo on TNA Creative in 2006, His Relationship With Russo
- Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
- Jimmy Jacobs on CM Punk Possibly Doing WWE Backstage, His Relationship With Punk
- WWE Draft Order Reveal Was Due to Internal Miscommunication