Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon

A new episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired last night on VICE TV and once again it featured a story that didn’t make Ric Flair look good. The episode, which discussed Chris Kanyon, featured clips of Kanyon on the Howard Stern Show, claiming WWE fired him for being gay. It was noted by James Mitchell during the episode that Kanyon admitted to him that WWE did not fire him for his sexuality. Either way, when he said it on Howard Stern’s show, both John Cena and Ric Flair had called in to say he wasn’t in WWE because he wasn’t any good.

Flair has issued a statement about what he said to Kanyon and how he regrets it.

He said: “Breaks my heart to hear later on that he took this so hard. Calling into guests that were seen as “hostile” to WWE was part of the job then. I should not have said that nobody had “ever” been released; there’s no way I could have known that for sure.

I was holding the company line. Love is love is love is love and everyone should be able to love whoever and however they choose without fear of reprisal. I wasn’t a huge Kanyon fan as a worker; but Chris Klucsarits was a hell of a good guy.”

