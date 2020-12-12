wrestling / News
Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle & More Congratulate NEW on 25th Anniversary
December 11, 2020 | Posted by
Northeast Wrestling is holding its 25th anniversary show this weekend and Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle and more have posted videos congratulating the company. You can see the videos below which also include David Arquette, Mike Bennett, Matt Hardy and more:
More Trending Stories
- Four Talents Pulled From ROH Final Battle Due To COVID-19 Testing
- Chris Jericho Gets Criticized On Social Media For Incorrectly Calling 7-on-7 Dynamite Tag Match A First For Professional Wrestling
- Damian Priest On Not Initially Being Invested In Leon Ruff Storyline, What Changed His Mind, Working With Johnny Gargano
- Dakota Kai Shuts Down Twitter User Who Took Shots at NXT Women’s Division