Ric Flair Says He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte On Title Record Would Draw Big Numbers

Ric Flair has an idea to get WWE Raw to 2.3 million viewers: have him and John Cena congratulate Charlotte Flair on her 16th title reign. Flair weighed in on the topic in his To Be the Man podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the potential of such a segment: “If they ever want to get a 2.3 again, which they will, but I can guarantee you a 2.3, I could almost guarantee you a 3 if it was advertised if John Cena and I were gonna meet [Charlotte] in the ring to congratulate her on breaking our record.”

On being referred to as Charlotte’s fad: “First of all, I am Charlotte’s dad right now. I’m telling you, you talk about moments that make TV, for me and John, and I know John very well, John would be honored to shake her hand. The three of us in the ring together, you talk about a moment in sports, that’s an ESPN Top 10 highlight.”

On Charlotte potentially breaking his record: “First of all, you gotta get to 15. Boy, if she gets to 15, and I mean if she loses it and wins or back again, she’s got plenty of time. She’s in the best shape of her life. I know I’m a braggadocios father. She came back fresher than ever, it’s the best thing that ever happened. I’m just so happy, and she’s happy as can be, and the company’s happy.”