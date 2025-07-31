Ric Flair On Why John Cena Can’t Be A Heel Whereas Why Hulk Hogan’s Heel Turn Worked

Ric Flair appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show this week and discussed a variety of topics, including whether the current John Cena heel turn is at all comparable to Hulk Hogan’s legendary heel turn that led to the start of the NWO angle. Highlights of his comments are below.

On if John Cena’s heel turn is anything like Hulk Hogan’s: “It’s hard to measure the two. I loved the thing with John, but the thing about John, John is Ricky Steamboat, there is nothing bad about John, some guys like Jack Brisco in that era and Ricky Steamboat, Sting, and all that, they just can’t be a heel, and John, as great as he is and all that, he’s just not a bad guy because he’s such a good guy.”

On why Hogan was able to play a heel so well: “Hulk could be a prick, but it’s from all those years of battling for his spot. You don’t think Roddy Piper wasn’t? I know for a fact that everybody wanted Hulk’s spot. It’s a testament to who he is that he was able to go through it.”

