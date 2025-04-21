wrestling / News
Ric Flair Congratulates John Cena on Becoming 17 Time World Champion
April 20, 2025 | Posted by
Ric Flair took to X after WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two to congratulate John Cena on his victory over Cody Rhodes and becoming a 17 time World Champion. Cena has now surpassed Ric Flair, who is a 16 time World Champion. Flair also shared a pic with Cena backstage after the show.
“Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania”
Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qwvowzTrhk
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 21, 2025
