Ric Flair Congratulates John Cena on Becoming 17 Time World Champion

Ric Flair took to X after WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two to congratulate John Cena on his victory over Cody Rhodes and becoming a 17 time World Champion. Cena has now surpassed Ric Flair, who is a 16 time World Champion. Flair also shared a pic with Cena backstage after the show.

“Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania”