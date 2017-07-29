Ric Flair Believes John Cena Won’t Break His World Title Record

– Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV Entertainment recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair this week at the Florida SuperCon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this week. You can check out the video for the interview below along with some highlights of the Ric Flair (transcript via WrestlingInc.com) interview.

Flair on why he thinks John Cena won’t break his title record: “No. Randy Orton is close, so is Triple H. I think John is kind of winding down. He’s got so many other things going on. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s not a host on Good Morning America or The Today Show. I mean he loves wrestling but he’s got so diversified now that I don’t think I’ll see him chasing the Championship realm. But if he does, I’m all about it.”

On who he thinks in the most talented Superstar now: “Well gosh I think my daughter’s the best male or female they have. I like AJ Styles, I like Randy very much. I like Seth Rollins, I think he’s very good. I love Dolph Ziggler. They have a lot of great talent and it’s hard to pick just one. I have a lot of respect for them and they work really hard.”

On how his career would be different if he was breaking in today: “They wouldn’t be able to afford me. If I was 25 right now and came along, there’s not enough money. He’d have to give me part of the company. If I could walk in like I was in the 80s, make no mistake, he’d have to give me part of the company.”