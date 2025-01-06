wrestling / News
Ric Flair Laces Up His Wrestling Boots In New Video
Ric Flair says his wrestling boots still fit, as he showed in a new social media video. Flair recently said that he thought he had one more match in him, and he teased the notion of such a thing in a video posted to his Twitter account.
You can see the video below of Flair lacing up his boots, in which he wrote:
“Fits Just Like The Old Days! WOOOOO!”
No word on if or when Flair may return for a match.
