Ric Flair, Lance Storm & More React to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation

January 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft Image Credit: WWE

Stephanie McMahon resigned her positions in WWE on Tuesday, and several wrestling stars including Ric Flair and Lance Storm took to social media to react. As reported, McMahon and WWE announced that she was resigning from from her positions and exiting the board and WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to Executive Chairman of the Board.

Following the news, several people in wrestling took to Twitter to comment on McMahon’s exit and praise her. You can see a selection below:

