Ric Flair, Lance Storm & More React to Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Resignation

Stephanie McMahon resigned her positions in WWE on Tuesday, and several wrestling stars including Ric Flair and Lance Storm took to social media to react. As reported, McMahon and WWE announced that she was resigning from from her positions and exiting the board and WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected to Executive Chairman of the Board.

Following the news, several people in wrestling took to Twitter to comment on McMahon’s exit and praise her. You can see a selection below:

I Don’t Pretend To Know How Or Why Stephanie Has Resigned From Her Position. I Will Tell You That Undoubtedly She Is An AWESOME WOMAN That I Met At 12 Years Of Age. Incredibly Talented, Beautiful To Know! A Role Model To All Young Woman And SIMPLY PUT THE BEST! Keep Kicking Ass! pic.twitter.com/XuI0UlSgRj — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 11, 2023

Steph was always great to work with. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 11, 2023

Thank you for everything and thank you for always being so great to us. 🙏🏽 — Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) January 10, 2023

Thank you 🙏🏼 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) January 11, 2023

Thank you @StephMcMahon 🙏🏻 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) January 11, 2023

Thank you, Steph. For everything. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) January 11, 2023

There aren’t many people who I admire or want to model myself after more. Thank you Stephanie. https://t.co/m8CFrcbfJW — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) January 11, 2023