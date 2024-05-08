Ric Flair Says He’s Considering Legal Action After Restaurant Incident

As previously reported, Ric Flair recently claimed he was kicked out of a Florida restaurant after spending $1,500 on a meal. However, Piesonas, the restaurant in question, claimed Flair was kicked out due to his behavior. Footage that leaked later on showed Flair being rude to staff. Flair stated the reason was because he had an incident with the kitchen manager, who took an extended amount of time in the bathroom. In an interview with the Gainesville Sun, Flair went into more detail about his problem with the manager and said that that he was considering legal action against the restaurant.

He said that when he went to the bathroom, he was approached by a member of the staff. The staff member used the stall and could be seen in the cracks “texting away.”

He said: “I’m like, I don’t shake hands or take photos in bathrooms. Any man that goes into a bathroom knows you can see into the stall. I said, ‘Get your a– off there, I need to use the restroom.”

After leaving the stall, Flair claimed a female member of staff called him a ‘creep’ and ‘peeping tom’.

He added: “I’m not going to tolerate that and you wouldn’t either,” he said of the employee’s comments. “… That’s a pretty offensive remark. I’ll be quite honest with you, I was pissed because I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s my word against the kitchen employee and it makes no sense. I admit to everything I said. I have no problem with it because I was mad. I have the money to buy the restaurant. It’ll be called Ric Flair’s Italian Bistro.”

In the video, Flair is asked to leave after insulting staff and tries to give a $1,000 tip to a bartender. Piesonas owner Jerry Roberts claimed that they denied Flair’s tip and instead, the ownership team paid staff out of their own pockets.

Roberts added: “It was really a matter of principle on how our team was treated and no matter how much money someone’s willing to spend, if their not going to treat our team with respect, we just felt like that was the right thing to do.“