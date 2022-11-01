Ric Flair Thinks Logan Paul’s Done Well in WWE, Says Jake Paul Could Handle Conor McGregor

Ric Flair is appreciative of what the Paul brothers have done in wrestling and boxing, recently sharing his thoughts about Logan Paul’s WWE run. On the latest episode of his To Be the Man podcast, Flair noted that he Facetimed with the two brothers ahead of Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva and Logan Paul’s upcoming match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

On Logan Paul’s WWE work: “I think he’s done a hell of a job. I think he’s done great. I mean, that stuff he did with The Miz, I didn’t anticipate him being that good. Those kids are good athletes.”

On Jake Paul’s boxing: “My only advice to Jake Paul would be, don’t call out Mike Tyson. [laughs] Anderson Silva, okay. I like Anderson, I know him personally. But I wouldn’t want to mess with Mike Tyson, I see Mike all the time. That might be more than he can chew.”

On how Jake would fare against Conor McGregor or Canelo Álvarez: “Conor I think he could handle. I don’t know about Canelo… Conor can’t use the wrestling skills, they can’t use the submissions. You know what I mean?”

