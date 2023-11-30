Ric Flair Loves Giving Advice, Doesn’t Get Asked Too Much Anymore

Ric Flair says that he doesn’t get asked much for advice these days, but he’s happy to give it out when he is asked. Flair spoke with KARE 11 for a new interview and was asked about giving advice to younger talent.

“I don’t really do that too much anymore because, if you want to know the truth, and it’s sad, but I think it’s the same way in not just wrestling but in other sports,” Flair said (per Fightful). “The kids, the younger generation looks more at what the fans are saying. Social media, and they are sensitive. Everybody is sensitive and it’s hurtful, but I quit giving advice when somebody asked me something and then I saw them walk over and ask someone 20 years younger the same question. I’m only going to tell them once, if they ask, and they really don’t ask.”

He continued, “People still ask me to watch their match and give my critiques, I do that. I’m delighted when someone asks me that. Someone just asked me last week. I love to help them out. I’ve had so much experience and wrestle so many different personalities, different body types, different styles, and I’m honored when they ask me that and I like to give them advice.”