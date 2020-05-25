Ric Flair Says He May Get His Own “Last Ride” Style Documentary

Ric Flair says that there may be a new documentary on him in the works in the style of The Last Dance and Undertaker: The Last Ride. Flair spoke with Wrestling Inc and said he thought WWE was talking about a potential docuseries or documentary that would expand upon the 30 For 30 ESPN special Nature Boy. Highlights from the interview are below:

On the possibility of his own “Last Ride”-style documentary: “I think that’s being talked about… because there is so much more [than was seen on 30 For 30]. Even starting over from when I retired as I’ve been the luckiest guy alive. Yes, I’ve worked hard and put in the time, but I feel God – and this is not me trying to sell religion – but I’ve been given this phenomenal gift called life. It was brought to me by wrestling and here I am. I think there’s talks about it. It would be WWE and there’s a whole another chapter.”

On who’s on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling: “I hate doing that because it hurts people’s feelings. Here’s what I told Steve [Austin]: is the Mount Rushmore about drawing money or about being the best wrestler? Is it about having the biggest impact? There’s so many different ways to define it. You’ve gotta put Hulk and Steve and from there you go on. From drawing money, you’ve got to put The Rock on there. Some say he wasn’t in the business long enough, but look what he did with it. He drew monstrous money.”