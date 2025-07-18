Ric Flair Announces He Will Miss Atlanta Comic-Con For Health Issues

In a post on Twitter, Ric Flair announced that he will no longer attend the Atlanta Comic-Con for health and personal reasons. He did not clarify about the health issues, but he has been dealing with multiple problems lately. In June, he revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer. Then late in the month, he spoke about getting surgery and posted a photo of his stitched-up stomach.

He wrote: “I Am Not Going To Be At The @ATL__CC Tomorrow Because Of Personal And Health Related Issues. Thank You So Much For Understanding & For All The Appreciation! I Look Forward To Seeing You At A Future Signing.”