Ric Flair Believes MJF’s Future Is ‘Unlimited,’ Could Be Next Randy Orton

Ric Flair is a believer in MJF, noting that he could be the next Randy Orton. Flair weighed in on the AEW World Champion, who defends his title against Samoa Joe at Worlds End this weekend, during an appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic. You can see some highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On MJF’s talents: “I don’t mind telling you, he’s damn good. He’s got a great interview. He’s got a great look. He’s worked hard… [he’s] pretty confident in himself and doesn’t need a pat on the back.”

On MJF’s future: “The future is unlimited for him. He’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton.”