Ric Flair Thinks MJF Went Too Far Throwing Drink At Kid During AEW Revolution

Count Ric Flair as one of the guys who thinks that MJF went too far when he threw a drink at a kid during his match at AEW Revolution. The moment has gotten a lot of attention online, and has drawn comments from Tony Khan, Scorpio Sky and others. Flair weighed in on the incident on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, and you can sew a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On being against the notion of throwing something at a kid: “Yeah. It’s cheap heat. You want to do something to get heat and get the people excited, that won’t hurt anybody, you cut yourself so deep that when you swing your hair, you throw blood all over them. That’s what I did all the time when I had long hair. Then they’d feel like they’re part of the action. They’re going, ‘S**t, this ain’t paint. This is blood’ [laughs]. I’m totally against throwing anything at a kid. You never know, if it had ice in it and that. The liability there? I’m sure Tony did a a cartwheel at Gorilla [position].”

On such an incident never flying in WWE: “That s**t wouldn’t fly at WWE. I got news for you. For something like that, if he did that that wouldn’t work in WWE for a minute.”