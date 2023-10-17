wrestling / News
Ric Flair Says a Movie On His Life Is In the Works
October 17, 2023 | Posted by
Ric Flair says that a movie based on his life is in development. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed during an appearance on 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that a biopic about him is in the works, though he didn’t provide a ton of details.
“I know,” he said about the potential for such a film (per Fightful). “Guess what? It’s coming down. No [it’s not based on my book]. I can’t tell you any more than that. I just got the word… the writer’s strike is over. I can’t say any more.”
Flair was the subject of a couple documentaries including an ESPN 30 For 30 film and Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair from Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Comments on Controversial AEW Dynamite Angle
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon’s New Look, Says He ‘Looks Like Some Cartoon Character’
- Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon Losing Creative Power In WWE, Recalls Being There In 2019
- Adam Copeland Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’