Ric Flair Says a Movie On His Life Is In the Works

Ric Flair says that a movie based on his life is in development. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed during an appearance on 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that a biopic about him is in the works, though he didn’t provide a ton of details.

“I know,” he said about the potential for such a film (per Fightful). “Guess what? It’s coming down. No [it’s not based on my book]. I can’t tell you any more than that. I just got the word… the writer’s strike is over. I can’t say any more.”

Flair was the subject of a couple documentaries including an ESPN 30 For 30 film and Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair from Peacock.