Various News: Ric Flair Announces Next ‘Naitch Unfiltered’ YouTube Video, Melina on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast, Kurt Angle Shares Photo of Baby Wrestling Ring

– Ric Flair will be back at it again on YouTube soon. The WWE Hall of Famer announced on Twitter today that he will releasing a new ‘Naitch Unfiltered’ video on his YouTube channel in one week. Also, Flair plans to answer fan questions in the new video.

Ric Flair wrote today, “Get Ready For The Next YouTube Segment! Naitch Unfiltered!!! Comment Your Questions To Be Answered In The Video That Will Posted A Week From Today! Keep In Mind That God Is Guarding The Pearly Gates, And The Devil Is Afraid Of Me! WOOOOO!” You can check out his tweet below.

– Former WWE women’s champion Melina Perez is the guest on this week’s Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia podcast. You can check out the podcast RIGHT HERE.

– Kurt Angle shared a photo on his Instagram account from his trip to Bulgaria to visit his adopted son, Ivan. The photo shows a mini-wrestling ring. You can check out his Instagram post below.

Angle wrote, “My wife and I are in Bulgaria visiting our adopted son. We ran into this at the mall. It’s a mini wrestling ring. I heard @rusevig trained here when he was a toddler. Lol. #Bulgaria #adoption #newfamilymember”