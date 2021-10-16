wrestling / News

Ric Flair Named As Honorary Host For Donald Trump and Herschel Walker Fundraiser

October 16, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ric Flair NWA 73

Ric Flair was trending on Twitter today and the reason why is because he was named an honorary host for a fundraiser for Donald Trump and Herschel Walker. Walker is campaigning to take the Senate seat in Georgia for the Republicans from incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in November 2022.

Flair is part of an honorary host committee that includes Doug Flutie, Tom Glavine and others.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ric Flair, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading