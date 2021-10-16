wrestling / News
Ric Flair Named As Honorary Host For Donald Trump and Herschel Walker Fundraiser
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
Ric Flair was trending on Twitter today and the reason why is because he was named an honorary host for a fundraiser for Donald Trump and Herschel Walker. Walker is campaigning to take the Senate seat in Georgia for the Republicans from incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in November 2022.
Flair is part of an honorary host committee that includes Doug Flutie, Tom Glavine and others.
Trump is hosting a fundraiser for Senate candidate @HerschelWalker in Florida with several sports figures serving as honorary hosts including Tom Glavine, Doug Flutie and … Ric Flair. #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/ZCUnH5MCwQ
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 15, 2021
