Ric Flair Says He Never Hears From Triple H Anymore

Ric Flair recently weighed in on his relationship with Triple H, saying that he doesn’t talk with the WWE executive these days. Flair discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Triple H’s current WWE status: “I have no idea either. He and I were incredibly close and now I never hear from him so I don’t know.”

On reports that Vince McMahon is facing Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38: “I think it’s great that he’s doing it. He’s making a statement for all of us that are older. I could wrestle right now too but I’ve got blood thinners as a result of that blood clot so that kind of eliminates me from wrestling. I can get off them for a couple of days if I had to get in shape but I would never get in as good of shape as he does.”