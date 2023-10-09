Ric Flair To Promote New Energy Drink In Ohio This Week

Ric Flair is set to make several appearances in Ohio in order to promote his new Wooooo! Energy drink this week. He will be in both Cleveland tomorrow and Wednesday, before heading to Columbus on Thursday. Here is the press release:

Ohioans! Meet Ric Flair at Giant Eagle and Market District Supermarkets on Oct. 10-12th to Experience Wooooo! Energy

CLEVELAND — Meet wrestling legend and two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair in Ohio from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 at select Giant Eagle and Market District supermarkets in Cleveland and Columbus, and experience his new Wooooo! Energy, the Exclusive Energy Drink of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ready to meet the Nature Boy? Here’s when, where, and how: first, register for free on Eventbrite. It’s quick and easy, but act fast–availability is limited. Then, secure your spot by purchasing a 6-pack of Wooooo! Energy at the event. Thirty lucky winners will even walk away with one of thirty autographed 6-packs, courtesy of Giant Eagle and OKG.

Cleveland: Day 1 on October 10th

1:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 36475 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094

5:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 24601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122

Cleveland: Day 2 on October 11th

1:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 870 N. Court, Medina, OH 44256

5:00 pm: Giant Eagle, 825 Ambassador Drive, Wadsworth, OH 44281

Columbus: Day 3 October 12th

12:30 pm: Hamilton & Route 33 Giant Eagle: 3841 S Hamilton Rd, Groveport, OH 43125

3:00 pm: McCutcheon & Stelzer Market District: 2900 Stelzer Road, Columbus, OH 43219

“The synergy between Ric Flair’s ‘Wooooo! Energy’ with Giant Eagle is unlike any other,” said Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo, the brand family behind Wooooo! Energy.

“It’s about celebration, triumph, and victory, whether big or small, and now, it’s fueling the Giant Eagle shoppers, and we couldn’t be more excited to share Ric’s infectious energy and be a part of their victories, too.”

About Wooooo! Energy:

Clean energy without the jitters. That’s Wooooo! Energy, inspired by Ric Flair’s iconic catchphrase. Experience clean energy with Wooooo! Energy in fan-favorite flavors like Dragon Fruit, Lemon, and Strawberry Banana. Learn more at woooooenergy.com and follow the Wooooo! on Instagram at @woooooenergy.