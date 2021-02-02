wrestling / News
WWE News: Ric Flair Releases New Nature Boy Bites Ad, Network Hypes February’s New Content
February 2, 2021 | Posted by
– Ric Flair has a new ad for his Nature Boy Bites, as he drives some poor guy crazy in his own home. You can see the ad below, which features Flair appearing at a man’s door to promote the snacks and continues to harass him until he snaps and yells at a Girl Scout:
The WWE Network took to social media to hype their new content for the month of February, as you can see below:
Which February show are YOU most excited to see?! 👇 pic.twitter.com/CAFOq7ogyK
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’
- Drew McIntyre Reveals WWE Originally Planned for Him to Have a Male Model Gimmick
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)