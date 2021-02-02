wrestling / News

WWE News: Ric Flair Releases New Nature Boy Bites Ad, Network Hypes February’s New Content

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ric Flair has a new ad for his Nature Boy Bites, as he drives some poor guy crazy in his own home. You can see the ad below, which features Flair appearing at a man’s door to promote the snacks and continues to harass him until he snaps and yells at a Girl Scout:

The WWE Network took to social media to hype their new content for the month of February, as you can see below:

