Ric Flair Has No Immediate Plans To Return To Ring, Talks Ricky Steamboat’s Upcoming Match

Ric Flair has clarified his in-ring status following his “Last Match” while also commenting on Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring for one more. Flair, as you may recall, tweeted last month that despite working under the banner of his “Last Match” in August, he would never retire. He spoke on the latest episode of Ad-Free Shows’ To Be the Man about a possible return, Steamboat’s upcoming match and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On whether he has immediate plans to return: “None. When I say that it inspires me to want to do it again [they think I’m doing it]. I’ll stand by this, I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match. I don’t want to disappoint a bunch of fans by doing it again but I got myself in good shape and made one drastic mistake by not hydrating. I feel great. I feel like as long as you’re healthy and you want to do it than you should do what you want to do when you get to my age. I feel like we limit ourselves to what people think we should be doing sometimes as opposed to what we’re doing.”

On Steamboat working one more match: “I think maybe me wrestling in Nashville inspired Ricky to do it. He said, ‘What the hell, I can do that.’ And probably better. And he probably will. He’ll look better. He always has and always will.”